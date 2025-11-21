Hyderabad Airport intensifies surprise vehicle inspections

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), operator of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, stated that it has intensified security measures focused on surprise vehicle inspections around airport premises to ensure passenger safety and protect national interests.

According to a press release, Motor Vehicle Inspector Sai Krishnaveni of Shamshabad Zone led a coordinated inspection drive with her team, RAXA security personnel, and airport security units.

Surprise checks on taxis, cabs

They conducted surprise checks on taxis, cabs, and commercial vehicles to detect fake, damaged, or faded number plates and regulatory violations.

Vehicles found in violation were cautioned and instructed to promptly rectify issues, with strict legal action threatened against non-compliance. Krishnaveni also briefed cab drivers on mandatory vehicle regulations and warned that future violations would bring heavy penalties and vehicle seizures.

GHAIL emphasised that these surprise inspections and enforcement actions will be a regular feature going forward, reinforcing GHIAL’s broader security environment, which includes advanced passenger screening and access control technologies.

Passengers are advised to cooperate with the heightened security measures and arrive early for smooth processing, the release added.