Hyderabad airport issues passenger advisory amid tight security

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), commonly known as Hyderabad airport, has issued a passenger advisory amid heightened security measures.

As per the advisory, passengers may experience longer wait times at the airport.

Passenger advisory by Hyderabad airport

The passengers are advised to arrive earlier than usual and allow additional time for the security checks.

“Passengers are also encouraged to plan their commute and factor in extra travel time to ensure a smooth journey,” the advisory added.

It comes ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

Advisory issued at 09:10 hrs pic.twitter.com/1jhSMk5EGu — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) August 11, 2026

Meanwhile, the government is leaving no stone unturned to secure India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh amid intelligence inputs warning that elements backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) could attempt a misadventure.

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, multiple Intelligence inputs have warned that Pakistan could attempt not only a major strike along the border areas but also target locations within the country.

Transportation assistance

In the advisory, Hyderabad Airport advised passengers to visit the Transport Help Desk near Aero Plaza for transportation assistance.

Also Read Why Hyderabad did not celebrate Independence Day on Aug 15 1947

In view of the advisory issued, passengers must plan their travel and keep extra time for the heightened security measures at RGIA ahead of Independence Day.