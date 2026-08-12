Hyderabad airport issues passenger advisory amid tight security

As per the advisory, passengers may experience longer wait times at the airport.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Hyderabad airport
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), commonly known as Hyderabad airport, has issued a passenger advisory amid heightened security measures.

As per the advisory, passengers may experience longer wait times at the airport.

Passenger advisory by Hyderabad airport

The passengers are advised to arrive earlier than usual and allow additional time for the security checks.

Subhan Bakery

“Passengers are also encouraged to plan their commute and factor in extra travel time to ensure a smooth journey,” the advisory added.

It comes ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

Meanwhile, the government is leaving no stone unturned to secure India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh amid intelligence inputs warning that elements backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) could attempt a misadventure.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, multiple Intelligence inputs have warned that Pakistan could attempt not only a major strike along the border areas but also target locations within the country.

Transportation assistance

In the advisory, Hyderabad Airport advised passengers to visit the Transport Help Desk near Aero Plaza for transportation assistance.

In view of the advisory issued, passengers must plan their travel and keep extra time for the heightened security measures at RGIA ahead of Independence Day.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button