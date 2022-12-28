Hyderabad Airport Metro: Five engineering consortiums qualified for GC bids

Hyderabad: The technical team of Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has scrutinized the voluminous documents and data submitted by the five consortiums for pre-qualification to participate in the bids for appointment as General Consultant (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project. Their respective technical capabilities and financial profiles were assessed.

The evaluation mainly depended on the consortiums’ responsiveness to the qualification criteria prescribed by HAML. The number & size of the projects handled by them, their experience in tender document preparation, DPR review, engineering consultancy record, project monitoring consultancy, proof checking of detailed engineering designs, etc., were assessed.

Based on the evaluation, HAML has declared that all five consortiums were qualified to participate in the final round of bidding, stated MD, HAML NVS Reddy.

The qualified consortiums are as follows

AECOM India + Egis Rail (France) + Egis India Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain) + Aarvee Associates + Nippon Koi (Japan) Consulting Engineers Group + Korea National Railway (South Korea); Systra (France) + RITES + DB Engineering & Consulting (Germany); Technica y Proyectos (Spain) + PINI Group (Switzerland).

The next stage bid documents which are the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents will be issued to all these consortiums and they will have to submit their bids by January 20, 2023, added NVS Reddy.