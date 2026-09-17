Hyderabad airport passenger traffic falls 11.5 pc in August

Hyderabad: Passenger traffic at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad dropped 11.5 per cent in August compared with the same month last year.

The decline is due to several international developments, including the US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine wars, sanctions imposed by various countries under the Donald Trump administration, and higher fuel prices.

Over 21 lakh passengers travelled in August

According to a GMR report, the Hyderabad airport handled 21,86,082 passengers in August. In August last year, the airport recorded 24,70,499 passengers.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Domestic traffic declined 13.6 per cent, while international passenger traffic saw a sharper fall of 26 per cent.

The decline in August was greater than the fall recorded in July. Passenger traffic at the airport had dropped 9.6 per cent in July compared with the same month a year earlier.

Also Read Travel chaos at UK airports as over 1,000 flights cancelled

Flight operations also declined at Hyderabad airport

The reduction in passenger traffic has also affected flight operations at RGIA.

A total of 14,583 flight movements were recorded at RGIA in August. This was 14.2 per cent lower than the number recorded during the corresponding month last year.

While passenger traffic declined at most major airports in August, Delhi recorded an increase.

Indira Gandhi International Airport handled 60,83,616 passengers during the month, which is a jump of 2.7 per cent compared with August last year.

Flight movements at Delhi airport also rose by 11.6 per cent compared with August last year.