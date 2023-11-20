Hyderabad airport passengers face inconvenience due to cab strike

Hyderabad: The decision of Hyderabad cab drivers to boycott trips from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to other parts of the city is causing inconvenience to flyers. The decision is part of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union’s (TGPWU) campaign named #LowFareNoAir.

Through the campaign, the drivers aim to make cab aggregators understand the hardships they face due to low fares. By boycotting trips from Hyderabad airport, the drivers hope to convey their message directly to cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

Demand to implement pre-paid taxis govt prices

TGPWU demands that cab aggregators immediately implement Pre-paid Taxis Govt prices, G.O. Ms. No. 46 dated Dec 9, 2022. Recently, the Gig Workers’ Union also demanded a Rajasthan-like Welfare Law in Telangana.

As a result of the ongoing boycott, numerous flyers have experienced inconvenience at Hyderabad airport. With limited transportation options available, passengers have been left stranded, struggling to find affordable alternative means of reaching their destinations.

Flyers share experiences at Hyderabad airport

Some netizens took to X handle and shared their experience at the airport. One of them wrote, “Hyderabad airport chaos as cab drivers strike, demanding higher fares. Travelers face hurdles with #CabStrike, fares surge to Rs 1500.”

Another person wrote, “Olacabs – booked a cab from Hyderabad airport to the city for 868INR. The taxi driver asked for 300 more; otherwise, wouldn’t drop me to the location. I had no option but to pay him to reach my destination.”

It is not the first time; earlier too, a similar strike was organised in June 2023. At that time too, flyers were seen stranded at Hyderabad Airport.

It remains to be seen whether the cab aggregators will accept the drivers’ demands or not.