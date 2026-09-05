Hyderabad airport receives three ACI global recognitions

ACI recognises airports that have embedded customer experience into their strategy, operations, innovation and stakeholder engagement.

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Hyderabad airport receives three ACI global recognitions, shown in a formal award ceremony.

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has bagged three global recognitions from Airports Council International (ACI) World as a marker of its passenger experience and accessibility efforts, though all three accolades were announced separately over the course of 2026.

The airport, which operates Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, received Level 5 Accreditation under the ACI World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme in July, the highest tier under the framework. It recognises airports that have embedded customer experience into their strategy, operations, innovation and stakeholder engagement.

In June, the airport was awarded the ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation, Level 2, acknowledging its efforts to improve services for passengers with reduced mobility and other accessibility needs.

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Earlier, in February, RGIA was named among the Best Airports at Arrivals Globally at the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards, based on feedback collected through ACI’s passenger survey programme.

GHIAL Chief Executive Officer Kadhir Kadhiravan had described the Level 5 accreditation as a defining milestone in the airport’s push to become a customer-centric global hub, while the accessibility recognition was cited as part of the airport’s continued efforts toward inclusive travel.

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