Hyderabad airport retains tag of most favoured in South India

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad is the most favoured airport in South Central India since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the public relations (PR) and communication team of the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, there is a significant rise in the Air traffic at the airport, which has risen from 9 percent in 2015 to 26 percent in 2022. It is the only airport which all 10 domestic airlines fly from. Following the pandemic, Hyderabad airport recovered faster than all other metro airports in India.

There has been an increase in the number of domestic destinations reached in the post-pandemic times. In the pre-pandemic times, the airport was connected to 55 domestic airports. It is now connected to 70 destinations. Hyderabad has the right mix of passenger traffic. Along with the MNCs and corporate, Hyderabad has strong VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives), Tourists, MSME (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises), and student traffic.

In the last two years, these segments have helped the Airport recover faster than any other Metro Airport in India. We have witnessed the recovery at a very consistent pace.

Internationally the airport is connected to South Asia, Southeast Asia & the Middle East within a flying time of 4 hours. Since the domestic destinations can be reached within 2 hours of flying time, domestic traffic from India and transfer traffic from South Asia, Southeast Asia & Middle East regions can support the traffic requirement for long haul flights to the USA, Europe & Australia.