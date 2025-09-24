Hyderabad airport wins two awards for sustainable energy use

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has bagged the titles of “National Energy Leader” and “Excellent Energy Efficient Unit” for the 7th and 9th consecutive years, respectively.

The airport was given these titles at the 26th National Award Ceremony for ‘Excellence in Energy Management,’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on September 18. Over 570 companies from across the country had participated in the event.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, Pradeep Panicker, stated, “RGIA has been at the forefront of adopting energy-efficient practices ever since it started operations. We are the first LEED Platinum certified airport in Asia. We are deeply aware of the importance of protecting our ecosystem and continuously strive to optimise our operational efficiencies to reduce carbon emissions.” He further added that the airport aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In a press release, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) stated that the airport harnesses green energy through a combination of its own 10 MWp (megawatt peak) solar power plant and green energy supplied by TGSPDCL.