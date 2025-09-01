Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks clarification on Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, on Sunday, August 31, asked the Congress government whether it will do away with the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking on the PC Ghose commission’s report on the alleged irregularities in the Kalaeshwaram Lift Irrigation Project at the Legislative Assembly, the Chandrayangutta MLA asked, “What kind of commission is this? The Kaleshwaram commission prepared a report, but it has left the decision regarding the punishment to the government.”

“The Ghose Commission didn’t do its job well. It named one contractor while “several were involved”. These contractors bought electoral bonds and gifted them to the BJP, Congress and the BRS. Why didn’t the commission delve into the CAG report?” Owaisi asked in the Assembly.

He urged the Congress government to take strict action against those involved in the Kaleshwaram project and not to abandon the case by handing it over to the CBI.

In response, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said, “I know how to run the House and I will make decisions. You can give suggestions or refrain; we don’t mind.”

Earlier, Owaisi had exposed contradictions in the Congress government’s own statements. He pointed out that the irrigation minister, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, while speaking in the House, claimed that not a single acre had been irrigated through the Kaleshwaram project. Yet, in the CAD Demands presented earlier, the minister himself had stated that over 19 lakh acres of ayacut were stabilised by it.

“Now, whom should I believe? Should I consider the Minister’s statements in the House or the facts in the CAD Demands book?” he asked.

He also highlighted contradictions in Congress’s claims that the project had collapsed. While ministers described it as washed away, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said water from the Godavari would be diverted to the Musi River under the rejuvenation project.