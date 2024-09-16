Hyderabad: All arrangements complete for Ganesh immersion, says min Ponnam

Hyderabad: Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that all arrangements for the Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad have been completed with full coordination among various departments. He revealed that 360 cranes have been deployed across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, including 135 cranes specifically positioned around Tank Bund. These preparations aim to ensure a smooth and efficient immersion process.

On September 16, minister Ponnam visited Khairatabad Ganesh and performed a special pooja, after which he spoke to the media. He emphasized that the government has provided free electricity for Ganesh mandapas for the first time in the state’s history and assured that officials would cooperate with devotees in case any problems arise. Additionally, rescue teams have been stationed to ensure the safety of all participants during the immersion process.

GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi also visited Khairatabad Ganesh, participated in the puja, and briefed the media. She highlighted that special “baby ponds” have been set up across the GHMC area to make the immersion process smoother.

The mayor noted that these preparations had been underway for the past 15 days to ensure a peaceful and organized event. Both the minister and mayor appealed to devotees to cooperate and contribute to the peaceful completion of the festivities.