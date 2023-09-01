Hyderabad: All set for distribution of 2BHK houses

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the distribution of 11,700 2BHK houses to beneficiaries within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on September 2.

The 2BHK houses, also known as Dignity Double Bedroom Houses, will be handed over to beneficiaries from 24 Assembly constituencies under the GHMC jurisdiction.

During the beneficiary selection process, it was ensured that 500 beneficiaries were chosen from each constituency. The distribution of these 2BHK houses will take place at nine locations across the GHMC limits.

The event will see the participation of ministers, MLAs, the Mayor, deputy mayor, and other elected leaders.

The minister for municipal administration and urban development, KT Rama Rao, will take part in the event at Bahadurpalli which falls under the Quthbullapur Assembly constituency. Similarly, the education minister, Sabitha Indra, will participate in the distribution program at the Mankal-1 area.

Likewise, the home minister, Mahmood Ali, will distribute the 2BHK houses in Bandalaguda, Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency, Hyderabad.

Minister for I & PR, P Mahender Reddy, will be present in Narsingi and Byragiguda areas that fall under the Rajendranagar Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, the minister for animal husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, will attend the program in the Sherilingampalli Assembly constituency.

In addition, the finance minister, T Harish Rao, will be present at the program in Kolluru-1, Patancheru Assembly constituency.