Hyderabad: Allu Arjun to virtually appear before Nampally court

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is set to appear virtually before the Nampally court on Friday, December 27, as his 14-day judicial remand comes to an end.

This follows his arrest in connection with a tragic stampede incident that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4.

The stampede resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and left her 13-year-old son, Sreetej, severely injured.

Allu Arjun’s legal team has requested that he be allowed to attend the court proceedings online instead of appearing in person.

The presiding judge granted this request, allowing the actor to participate virtually.

This decision comes as the Telangana High Court had previously granted him interim bail in this case, which his lawyers will communicate to the Nampally court today.

The city police had initially set up security measures at the court expecting Arjun’s appearance at the court for hearing.

Stampede at Sandhya Theatre

On December 4, the tragic stampede occurred during the premiere of the highly anticipated film “Pushpa 2” at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old woman named Revathi and leaving her 13-year-old son, Sri Tej, critically injured.

The chaos erupted as a massive crowd gathered to see the film and catch a glimpse of its star, Allu Arjun.

The situation escalated when fans surged forward to see Allu Arjun, leading to the collapse of the theatre gates under pressure from the crowd.

In the aftermath of the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and subsequently released on bail after posting a bond.

The actor expressed his condolences to Revathi’s family and committed to supporting them.

However, the incident has sparked significant controversy and criticism, including accusations from Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy who condemned Allu Arjun’s actions during the event.

Revanth stated that police had previously denied permission for such an event due to safety concerns, highlighting a lack of planning and responsibility from both the actor and theatre management.

As investigations continue, Allu Arjun’s involvement in the case remains under scrutiny, with legal actions taken against him and his security team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.