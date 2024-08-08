Hyderabad: Prostitution racket at ‘massage parlour’ busted in Alwal

Officials added that the management was collecting between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 6,000 for different services from the customers.

Hyderabad: The Alwal police raided a flat where prostitution was allegedly being organized under the garb of a massage parlour on Thursday, August 8.

The Alwal police arrested three organizers, and three customers and rescued women. On receiving information, the Alwal police raided the premises that is situated in a building which also houses an educational institution.

The management was reportedly bringing women from different states and forcing them into prostitution, stated the Alwal police.

Officials added that the management was collecting between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000 for different services from the customers. A case has been booked against the organizers after their arrest.

