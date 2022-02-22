Hyderabad: An unidentified woman’s body was found near Hitec railway

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 22nd February 2022 4:08 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman’s body was discovered near the Hitec City railway station on Monday afternoon, with various injuries on the body.

According to the police, the corpse is assumed to be approximately of a 35-year-old, and was discovered in an old police outpost near the Hitec City railway station. Locals noticed the body and contacted the police, which transported the body to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

According to a report from Telangana Today, Madhapur Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said, “We believe she was murdered and her corpse was thrown here. Whether there was sexual assault would be revealed by the postmortem report,”

MS Education Academy

The Madhapur police has registered the case and started investigation, verifying some CCTV Footage for some clues.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button