Hyderabad: An unidentified woman’s body was found near Hitec railway

Hyderabad: An unidentified woman’s body was discovered near the Hitec City railway station on Monday afternoon, with various injuries on the body.

According to the police, the corpse is assumed to be approximately of a 35-year-old, and was discovered in an old police outpost near the Hitec City railway station. Locals noticed the body and contacted the police, which transported the body to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

According to a report from Telangana Today, Madhapur Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said, “We believe she was murdered and her corpse was thrown here. Whether there was sexual assault would be revealed by the postmortem report,”

The Madhapur police has registered the case and started investigation, verifying some CCTV Footage for some clues.