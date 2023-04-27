Hyderabad: Anti-Covid products developed by UoH start-up gets CDCSO nod

Hyderabad: MASAA Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a start-up incubated at ASPIRE BioNEST of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has successfully obtained manufacturing and marketing licenses from CDSCO and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for their innovative anti-Covid and antimicrobial formulations, marking the first for India.

Amitava Mazumder, Founder of MASAA Innovation expressed his happiness for this achievement and acknowledged the nurturing environment provided by ASPIRE BioNEST. The products are set for Q1 launch, including SASAA Fog, a fogging liquid and surface cleaner, and AMSAA Spray, a disinfectant for cloth, masks, and various surfaces.

Additional products in development include Antimicrobial AMSAA sanitary pads, adult diapers, and wipes. Although the products are effective against COVID-19, the active ingredient works against numerous pathogens, and products can be used in multiple setups including hospitals and laboratories, a press note informed.

MASAA Innovation also received seed fund support from the DPIITs start-up India seed fund, operated by ASPIRE, a section 8 not-for-profit company of UoH that nurtures incubation and entrepreneurial activities on the campus. The products will be launched into the market very soon in association with third-party manufacturers from Telangana and Gujarat.

This development highlights the potential of indigenous innovations and the imperative role of incubators like ASPIRE BioNEST in fostering them, it further said.