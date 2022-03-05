Hyderabad: Apollo doctors perform surgery using robotic arms

Hyderabad: Doctors at Apollo Hospital in the city performed a cardiothoracic surgery by using uniportal robotic surgery technology on Friday.

It is the first time in India that Uniportal Robotic Surgery technique has been used, which entails robotic arms conducting the surgery through a single 3 cm incision in the patient’s chest. It’s a boon for executing important and difficult cardiothoracic procedures with better efficiency and precision, as well as the best potential results.

According to Hans India, a team of cardiothoracic surgeons led by Dr Majunath Bale conducted the procedure, as a two-day workshop.

These operations are minimally invasive, and significantly reduce the risk of post-surgical complications, mortality, infections, and hospital stay. Uniportal robotic surgery is presently being conducted in a few European nations, and Apollo Hospital is the only hospital in South East Asia with the expertise to execute this high-tech procedure.

On March 2, Specialist Doctors at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, led by Dr Rajeev Reddy, Consultant Orthopaedic Oncosurgeon and Sarcoma Specialist, Apollo Hospitals; salvaged a completely mutilated ankle joint by a giant cell tumour.

They implanted a metal talus designed to precision using the latest state-of-the-art 3D modelling technology. The novel 3D technology-enabled to recreate the exact replica of the patient’s ankle joint from the MRI scan and optimized the surgery with minimal harm to the tissue and surrounding organs.