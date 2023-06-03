Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals to uplift cancer survivors

'Cancer Champions United' programme is open to all cancer survivors, irrespective of their treatment history or cancer type.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd June 2023 7:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals to uplift cancer survivors with new initiative
Launch of Cancer Champions United at Apollo Hospital

Hyderabad: As part of Cancer Survivors Day which is celebrated on June 4, the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills launched the ‘Cancer Champions United’ initiative on Saturday.

The new initiative aims at uplifting cancer survivors while providing them with comprehensive resources, community support, a platform for survivors to connect, inspire, and thrive.

“The programme further creates an inclusive space where cancer survivors can find solace, support and encouragement,” said a press release.

MS Education Academy

Through Cancer Champions United, survivors gain access to a range of valuable services and support, including specialized survivorship programs, support groups, counselling services, educational workshops, and milestone celebration events.

Also Read
Pi Health to set up cancer hospital, research center in Hyderabad

A sense of unity and shared experiences among survivors would be created among the survivors, empowering them to navigate the post-treatment phase with strength, resilience, and hope.

Cancer Champions United is open to all cancer survivors, irrespective of their treatment history or cancer type.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd June 2023 7:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button