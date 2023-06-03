Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals to uplift cancer survivors

Hyderabad: As part of Cancer Survivors Day which is celebrated on June 4, the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills launched the ‘Cancer Champions United’ initiative on Saturday.

The new initiative aims at uplifting cancer survivors while providing them with comprehensive resources, community support, a platform for survivors to connect, inspire, and thrive.

“The programme further creates an inclusive space where cancer survivors can find solace, support and encouragement,” said a press release.

Through Cancer Champions United, survivors gain access to a range of valuable services and support, including specialized survivorship programs, support groups, counselling services, educational workshops, and milestone celebration events.

Also Read Pi Health to set up cancer hospital, research center in Hyderabad

A sense of unity and shared experiences among survivors would be created among the survivors, empowering them to navigate the post-treatment phase with strength, resilience, and hope.

Cancer Champions United is open to all cancer survivors, irrespective of their treatment history or cancer type.