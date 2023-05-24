Pi Health to set up cancer hospital, research center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pi Health Sciences on Wednesday announced that it will set up an integrated cancer hospital and research center in Hyderabad.

The announcement came after a meeting of the firm’s team with state Industries minister K T Rama Rao.

“Delighted that Pi Health has decided to establish a state-of-the-art technology integrated cancer hospital and research Center in Hyderabad and is committed to creating opportunities for the incredible healthcare and IT talent in Telangana to fight cancer and drive the future of medicine,” KTR said expressing his happiness.

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Departments, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, Telangana Chief Relations Officer E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, A Amarnath Reddy were also present at the occasion.