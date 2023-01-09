Hyderabad: App for water bill payments under trial; to launch soon

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) ios all set to go digital with the launch of a mobile app this month.

The application will be used for social auditing, and time management for the supply and quality of water.

The board in efforts to digitalisation and strengthen the IT cell has also provided their safety protocol teams (SPTs) with tablets and personal computers.

Other mobile applications will reportedly be launched in the upcoming months for quick resolution of grievances, billing and other services.

Employees are being given comprehensive training for the application and a trial is currently underway. After its launch, the app will be able to give details of the timings of water supply, etc.

Around 6000 people will review the application based on each water supply cycle, the quality of which is being tested at each wing of the water board.

Sewage Treatment Plants (SPT) officials have also been handed over tablets to inspect under-construction projects taken up by the board.

A total of six STPs review works like setting up barricades, ensuring proper lighting, installation of radium indicators, and confirming that works are taken up according to the safety protocol.

Each team comprises a manager, a constable and a home guard with a driver headed by the chief vigilance officer.

“The details of the site where safety measures are not followed are uploaded through the tabs and apps installed in them. The location and photographic evidence are also uploaded by the SPTs and based on the evidence, the contractors are penalised,” said an official.