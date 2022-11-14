Hyderabad: Aramghar Chowrasta, Airport entrance works to pick pace

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, on Monday directed the expedition of road widening works between Aramghar Chowrasta – Shamshabad Airport entrance.

The directions for the expedition of the expansion of the six lines road, two service roads and other road expansion works, covering 10 km, at a cost of Rs 283 crores were passed in a review meeting held at BRKR Bhavan on Monday with the officials of R&B, Transco, Revenue, Endowments, Waqf Board.

Apart from these, Agricultural University, Sathamrai, underpasses at entrances of the Airport, flyover at Gagan Pahad and elevated corridors construction works in Shamshabad Town are underway.

Chief Secretary directed the officials to ensure, road expansion works take place without any inconvenience to the people and with smooth coordination between all departments.

He suggested the officials utilize the services of the police department in relation to traffic management. Surprise visits will also be conducted timely for a review of the works.