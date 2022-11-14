Hyderabad: 2 cases against BJP leader Nanda Kumar for cheating people

Hyderabad: Two cases were booked at Banjara Hills police station against BJP leader Kore Nanda Kumar for alleged financial fraud by two different persons.

The first case is booked on a complaint lodged by a mobile accessories businessman, Mitta Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Narsingi who is doing business under the label ‘Gadget Studio’ in Hyderabad.

In his complaint, he stated, “In the month of March, he met Kore Nanda Kumar at Banjara Hills and discussed with him the lease of his premises at Road No. 01, Film Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Accordingly, he agreed to lease some portion of his premises to me on a rent basis. There was an oral agreement between him and Nanda Kumar and he paid Rs 12 lakh as advance and Rs 1.50 lakh as rent per month. After receiving the advance amount Nanda Kumar gave possession of the property and he spent nearly Rs 50 lakh at said premises for establishing the store,” he said.

He further added that about two months back, he came to know that Nanda Kumar and his company obtained the lease of the said premises from one Daguubati Venketesh and Daguubati Suresh Babu.

“According to the agreement between them Nanda Kumar does not have the legal right to sublet the said premises. By knowingly, he collected an amount from me and handed over the physical possession of the above property and after taking the amount he misappropriated my advance amount and intentionally concealed the lease agreement details. Because of his fraudulent behaviour, I was put to a loss of Rs. 65 lakhs,” he stated.

The police booked a case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

The second case was booked following a complaint lodged by Syed Ayaaz who is a partner in Deccan Kitchen (Hotel Business) managed by Nanda Kumar.

According to the complaint, Ayaaz, his brother Syed Azhar, Vinay Gavane and Kaushik Kannam are partners in Deccan Kitchen.

“In June 2021 Nanda Kumar came into contact with us and offered the premises at Road Number 1, Banjara Hills on rent basis. We along with Nandu Kumar had meetings and decided to take his premises of about 3,000 sq ft. Subsequently, we along with Nanda Kumar came to an agreement to take the premises on lease for an advance of Rs 12 lakh and rent of Rs 2 lakh per month and also 10 percent commission on the total sale. Later we paid Rs 6 lakh online to Nandu Kumar’s company W3 Hospitality Services and Rs 6 lakh cash as advance to Nanda Kumar he also delivered the vacant possession to us. Subsequently, we established a hotel by the name “Deccan Kitchen” in the above said premises by spending nearly Rs 65 lakh. Later, we came to know that Nanda Kumar obtained the lease of the said premises from Daguubati Venketesh and Daguubati Suresh Babu,” he stated in the complaint.

He further stated that according to the agreement, Nanda Kumar allegedly does not have the legal right to sublet the said premises.

“Without having any right, he sublet the premises to us by taking huge amounts. Meanwhile, in the month of July 2022, after coming to know about it we requested Nanda Kumar for repayment of our advance and also told him, we are planning to vacate the Deccan Kitchen, for which he threatened us with dire consequences not to vacate the premises. He misappropriated our advance amount and cheated us by concealing the real facts and put us to a loss of nearly Rs 70 lakhs,” he added in his complaint.

The police booked a case under Sections 406 , 420, 506 of IPC and an investigation was launched.