TRS MLA poaching case: GHMC demolishes illegal structures in arrested BJP leader’s hotel

Hyderabad: The town planning wing of The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished a few unauthorised constructions that were taken up inside hotel Deccan Kitchen located at Filmnagar Jubilee Hills on Sunday. The hotel is owned by BJP leader Nanda Kumar, who was arrested by the Cyberabad police along with Ramachandra Bharti, and Simhayaji in the TRS MLA poaching case.

Officials of the GHMC maintained that a few structures within the hotel premises were constructed without obtaining valid permissions from the Corporation. Hence the portions were demolished.

To prevent any trouble during the demolition, the Jubilee Hills police deployed adequate policemen. The vicinity of the hotel was cordoned off since morning and traffic diversions were made.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Telangana government to investigate the into the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs by BJP ‘agents’, conducted searches at the same hotel on Saturday.

The Telangana government formed the team with Hyderabad commissioner CV Anand as its head and other officials of SP rank and below to assist him. The search was conducted after the police conducted a thorough questioning of the three BJP men – Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, a priest from Faridabad in Haryana, Simhayaji, pontiff from Tirupati and Nandakumar, owner of a restaurant in Hyderabad

On Thursday and Friday, the SIT questioned the three persons in connection with the sensational case in which they allegedly tried to lure four MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).