TRS MLAs poaching case: SIT conducts searches at Hyderabad hotel

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Telangana government to investigate the into the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs by BJP ‘agents’, conducted searches at a private hotel at Film Nagar in Jubilee Hills on Saturday.

The Telangana government formed the team with Hyderabad commissioner CV Anand as its head and other officials of SP rank and below to assist him. The search was conducted after the police conducted a thorough questioning of the three BJP men – Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, a priest from Faridabad in Haryana, Simhayaji, pontiff from Tirupati and Nandakumar, owner of a restaurant in Hyderabad

The hotel where the search was conducted reportedly belongs to Nanda Kumar, who was arrested along with two others Ramachandra Bharti, and Simhayaji in the case. On Thursday and Friday, the SIT questioned the three persons in connection with the sensational case in which they allegedly tried to lure four MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The SIT is focusing on retrieving more information from the accused based on the conversation they had with the TRS MLAs.

On Friday the SIT team collected the voice samples of the suspects. The SIT officials on Friday took custody of three suspects, Ramachandra Bharti, Simhayaji and Nanda Kumar, from the Central Prison in Chanchalguda and took them to Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) at Nampally for collecting voice samples.

At least six variations of the voice modulations were collected from each of them. Officials will compare them with the audio and video voice recorded during the conversation with the MLAs. The FSL report, which is expected to be out in three months, will be crucial in the case, police sources said.

The SIT was focused on retrieving more information from the suspects based on the conversation they had with the MLAs over the mobile phone, WhatsApp chats, audio and videos, contacts, etc.

Questions included on who was the main conspirator, motive, source of money which was offered to the legislators and involvement of others, were asked. It is learnt that on the first day, the suspects did not divulge much details with regard to the case.