Hyderabad: Area near mosque in Chandrayangutta turns into garbage dump

Hyderabad: Areas around mosques and temples are supposed to be clean and tidy, but the opposite is true near Mohammedia Masjid in Narqi Phool Bagh, Chandrayangutta.

The roadside near the Shaan Decoction Point has turned into a garbage dumping ground, creating problems for local residents. Household waste from the colony ends up near the compound wall of DLRL, a defense institution.

The accumulation of trash has attracted stray dogs and cattle, worsening the situation for locals. “At night, packs of stray dogs gather near the garbage dump and sometimes chase motorists on the colony’s main road,” complained Shukhoor Ahmed, a resident.

The foul smell from the garbage, intensified by the summer heat, is another major issue. “We can’t keep our windows open because of the stench. Houseflies, bugs, and mosquitoes make our lives difficult,” said Abdul Rasheed, another resident.

A local shopkeeper pointed out that mischievous boys sometimes set fire to the trash piles, posing a serious fire hazard to the colony.

Residents have urged the GHMC to place garbage bins at the site and ensure regular waste clearance.