Hyderabad: Army recruitment rally at AOC Centre from January 1

Hyderabad: The Army Recruitment Rally, conducted under the Unit Headquarters Quota, is scheduled to take place at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad, from January 1 to March 10, 2024.

This rally aims at enrolling candidates for various categories, including Agniveer GD (General Duty), Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Adm Assistant/SKT (AOC ward only), Agniveer Tradesmen 10th std (Artisan Misc Works, Chef, Steward), Agniveer Tradesmen 8th std (Housekeeper), and Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

Outstanding sportsmen are required to report at Thapar Stadium by 6 am on December 29, 2023, for sports trials.

Army enrolment categories

Agniveer GD (General Duty)

Age: 17½ to 21 years

Educational Qualification: Class 10th/Matric pass with 45% aggregate and 33% in each subject. Preference for candidates with a valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving License.

Agniveer Tech (Technical)

Age: 17½ to 21 years

Educational Qualification: 10+2/Intermediate Exam pass in Science (PCM & English) with min 50% aggregate and 40% in each subject, or 10th/Matric pass with 50% aggregate and min 40% in English, Maths, and Science with two years of Technical Training from ITI or Two/Three years diploma.

Agniveer Adm Assistant/SKT (AOC ward only)

Age: 17½ to 21 years

Educational Qualification: 10+2/Intermediate Exam pass in any stream with 60% Marks in Aggregate and a minimum of 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Bookkeeping in class 12th is mandatory.

Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Std (Artisan Misc Works, Chef, Steward)

Age: 17½ to 21 years

Educational Qualification: Class 10th Simple pass (3%).

Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Std (Housekeeper) Category

Age: 17½ to 21 years

Educational Qualification: Class 8th Simple pass (33%).

Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category)

Age: 17½ to 21 years

Sports Trial: 29th December 2023

Eligibility: Representation at the International Level or National Level in Athletics, Swimming and Diving, and Weight Lifting.

Candidates seeking further details can contact Headquarters AOC Centre at East Marredpally in Secunderabad (TS) 500015, or reach out via email at tuskercrc-2021@gov.in.

Additionally, information about the recruitment rally can be found on the official website.