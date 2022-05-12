Hyderabad: Around 12K cr worth of property sold till April, reveals report

Hyderabad: According to Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm, a total of Rs.12,000 cr worth of properties are transacted in Hyderabad till the end of April 2022. Over 5,000 properties were registered in April alone, while the first three months of 2022 saw an average of 5,000 to 7,000 properties being registered, reflecting the upbeat trend in this segment for this year. In just four months, the total registrations were 24,797 residential properties.

In April 2022, Knight Frank India noted that sales of 5,331 properties were registered in Hyderabad with the total value of properties being Rs.2,767 crore showing a 10 percent increase.

The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy.

A trend of residential sales registered during April 2022 shows homes in the price range of Rs.25 lakh to Rs.50 lakh constituted 53% of the total sales and the demand in the less than Rs.25 lakh segment weakened with its share being only 17%.

Homes over 1,000 sq ft saw an upward trend with over 83% of all home sales registrations in April occurring in this segment. Homes in the size of 1,000 to 2,000 sq ft were 72% of all sales registered and the trend of buyers looking to upgrade and move into larger homes due to the pandemic continued to be strong in April 2022.