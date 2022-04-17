Hyderabad: As work from home comes to end, demand for MMTS phase 2 rises

Hyderabad: The demand for phase 2 of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) increased as many IT companies in Hyderabad have put an end to ‘work from home’.

In phase 2, the total route length is 84.05 kilometres. There will be six corridors between Secunderabad and Medchal.

Sections Length in km Moula Ali-Ghatkesar 12.2 Falaknuma-Umdanagar 13.5 Umdanagar-RGIA 6.5 Bolarum-Medchal 14 Sanathnagar-Moula Ali 22.10 Moula Ali-Malkajgiri-Sitaphalmandi 10 Telapur-Ramchandrapuram 5.75 Total 84.05

The project will help IT employees in travelling to Hitec City as techies are exploring options to travel through public transport, especially after the rise in fuel prices.

Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad

Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad did not rise after the last hike on April 6, 2022. However, after 14 hikes that took place earlier, petrol and diesel have become dearer by Rs 10 a litre.

With the latest hike in prices, petrol now costs Rs 119.49 per litre in Hyderabad, whereas diesel is priced at Rs 105.49 per litre.

Meanwhile, the current Brent crude oil price is $111.66 per barrel. Earlier, the price have touched $139.13 per barrel.