Hyderabad: ASEAN-India youth summit for commerce, connectivity held

Hyderabad: The Union ministry of external affairs, G Kishan Reddy, launched the 4th edition of the ASEAN-India Youth Summit at Leonia Resorts in Shamirpet on Sunday.

The summit saw the participation of over 100 delegates from the southeast Asian nations of Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Laos, Brunei, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Thailand, along with 60 delegates from across India.

Kishan Reddy, while speaking on the occasion said that India is proud to have been in a glorious partnership with ASEAN for 30 years, ever since the Look-East Policy was formulated in the 1990s.

The minister further said that Asian nations have shared a civilizational legacy rooted in Hindu and Buddhist traditions.

Detailing the ‘Act East Policy’ previously mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy said that the policy is anchored around the ‘3 Cs’-Commerce, Connectivity, and Culture-for strengthening collective engagement.

He also spoke about the various connections India had with each of the ASEAN countries, in terms of spirituality, religion and worship, and the ancient names of some cities of those countries named in Sanskrit, among others.

ASEAN secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn, who virtually addressed the event, said that he underscored the need for the youth to play a greater role to bring desirable changes to the Indo-Pacific region to ensure global peace and called upon the delegates to work towards strengthening relations amongst the Asian nations.