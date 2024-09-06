Hyderabad astrophiles to miss upcoming lunar eclipse

Hyderabad: Astrophiles residing in Hyderabad are going to miss the upcoming lunar eclipse, which is expected to take place this month.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), it will be a partial one.

Why is Hyderabad going to miss the lunar eclipse?

NASA reports that the eclipse on September 18 will be visible in the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

Not only Hyderabad, but the entire Asian continent will miss the upcoming eclipse.

The duration of the eclipse will be one hour and three minutes.

Different types of eclipses

The eclipses occur due to the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the Moon around the Earth. Due to this rotation, at certain times, the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a linear configuration. As a result, either the Sun or the Moon becomes obscured from the Earth’s view.

In a solar eclipse, the Sun becomes invisible because its rays are blocked by the Moon, preventing them from reaching the Earth. In contrast, during a lunar eclipse, the Sun’s rays are blocked by the Earth, preventing them from reaching the Moon.

In a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the Sun’s rays are blocked by the Earth, causing part of the Moon to be obscured from view on Earth.

Unfortunately, enthusiasts in Hyderabad will miss this partial lunar eclipse.