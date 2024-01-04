Will Hyderabad witness lunar, solar eclipses in 2024?

Hyderabad: As there will be two solar and two lunar eclipses in 2024, astrophiles in Hyderabad are curious to know if they will be able to witness them.

According to a senior official from the Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain city, Madhya Pradesh, none of them will be visible in India.

Why Hyderabad will not witness solar, lunar eclipses in 2024?

The series of eclipses in 2024 will commence with the penumbral lunar eclipse on March 25. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, the earth, and the moon align in an almost straight line.

However, the lunar eclipse will neither be visible in Hyderabad nor other parts of the country because the astronomical event will take place during the daytime in India.

As per the observatory’s superintendent, Dr. Rajendraprakash Gupta, “This first eclipse of the year will not be visible in India because it will be daytime in the country at the time of this astronomical event.”

Total solar eclipse to occur in April

The total solar eclipse will occur on the intervening night of April 8 and 9, and it will not be visible in India as well, Gupta said.

Apart from the solar eclipse, the partial lunar eclipse which will occur on the morning of September 18 will not be visible in Hyderabad or other parts of India.

Last astronomical event in 2024

Astronomy enthusiasts and skygazers in Hyderabad and other parts of the country will also be deprived of the sight of an annular solar eclipse, which will be the last astronomical event of the year. It will occur on the intervening night of October 2 and 3.

In 2023, there were four astronomical events, including a total solar eclipse, a penumbral lunar eclipse, an annular solar eclipse, and a partial lunar eclipse.

With inputs from PTI