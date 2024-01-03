Sankranti holidays for schools in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will be closed for six days in January for the Sankranti holidays.

The academic calendar issued by the director of school education specifies that the vacation applies to all educational institutions except missionary schools.

Sankranti holidays for schools in Telangana

For schools, the government has declared Sankranti holidays from January 12 to 17.

Following this vacation, schools will prepare for formative assessment 4.

According to the academic calendar, summer vacation for schools is scheduled from April 24 to June 11, 2024.

Also Read Watch: Long queues continue at petrol pumps in Hyderabad

Sankranti, Bhogi

The state government has declared Sankranti and Bhogi holidays for not only schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana but also under the general holidays list.

In addition to these holidays, two more are listed: January 25 as an optional holiday for Hazrath Ali’s birthday and January 26 as a general holiday for Republic Day.

On January 26, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will hoist the Indian flag in the morning and then observe a holiday.