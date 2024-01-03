Watch: Long queues continue at petrol pumps in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Petrol pumps in Hyderabad are witnessing long queues as panic buying persists, even after fuel tanker owners decided to end the strike.

At many petrol pumps, people are standing in line for nearly an hour to fill the tanks.

Transporters call off strike

The transporters called off their strike on Tuesday night after the Centre assured them of a discussion before implementing the increased punishment for hit-and-run cases under the new criminal code.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers causing a serious road accident by negligent driving and fleeing without informing the police or administration officials could face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, who clarified that the provisions of the new law had not been notified yet and assured a discussion before implementation.

Despite the end of the protests, panic buying of fuel continues, leading to long queues at petrol pumps in Hyderabad.

Public need not panic and rush to Petrol pumps, already Oil tanker operators of #Telangana called off the Strike.#Petrol available at the #petrolpumps in #Hyderabad , still people queuing at the petrol bunks today.#HitAndRunCase #TruckDriverStrike https://t.co/cXNPuZ3itu pic.twitter.com/puMXSZJYh9 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 3, 2024

Some petrol pumps in Hyderabad go dry

Amid panic buying, some petrol pumps in the city have run dry yesterday. They continue to display ‘No Petrol’ boards.

Due to the rush at the petrol pumps, some employees have either taken leave or opted to work from home.

Although long queues persist at petrol pumps in Hyderabad, the situation is expected to normalize today.