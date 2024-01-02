Watch: Long queues at petrol pumps in Hyderabad; some fuel stations go dry

Fears of shortage triggered panic buying of fuel.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd January 2024 3:16 pm IST
petrol pumps in Hyderabad
Long queues at petrol pumps in Hyderabad; some fuel stations go dry

Hyderabad: Petrol pumps in Hyderabad are experiencing long queues as people rush to fill their vehicle tanks amid fears of a fuel shortage due to truck driver protests against a provision in the new penal law for hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers causing a serious road accident by negligent driving and fleeing without informing the police or administration officials could face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Mumbai also witnesses long queues

Not only in Hyderabad, but petrol pumps in Mumbai and Nagpur are also facing long queues today.

MS Education Academy

There are rumours that most of the petrol pumps may go dry if the agitations of the truck drivers continue.

In Nagpur, the truck drivers’ protest led to panic buying as people queued up at petrol pumps since Monday night to fill their vehicle tanks.

Also Read
Petrol, diesel prices may soon drop – Know rates in Hyderabad, other cities

Some Hyderabad petrol pumps run dry

Certain petrol pumps in the city have already run dry, displaying ‘No Petrol’ boards.

Meanwhile, anxious residents are queuing up at various petrol pumps in Hyderabad to fill their vehicle tanks. At some pumps, minor altercations were observed as people attempted to obtain fuel in bottles.

It remains to be seen how long the situation will persist at petrol pumps in Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd January 2024 3:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button