Truckers’ strike throws traffic on Hyderabad roads out of gear

Hyderabad: The city is currently experiencing widespread traffic disruptions and over one-hour delays on certain roads due to amid the nationwide strike called by truck drivers against a new penal law.

The strike which has impacted fuel supply across the city, has led to panic buying at petrol stations and severe traffic congestion on all roads near petrol bunks.

The strike has particularly affected traffic in several parts of the city. There are ambulances stuck on road and people are dragging their motorcycles to save fuel. Lakdi Ka Pul, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, and Punjagutta are among the worst-hit areas, with delays of around 1 hour and 1 minute being reported.

The PV Narasimha Rao Expressway has also seen a slowdown of traffic movement, with vehicles delayed by approximately 49 minutes.

Other areas experiencing traffic snarls include Gachibowli Road and Hitech City Main Road, where commuters are facing delays of around 35 and 45 minutes.

Kaifi Azmi Road, Begumpet Road, and the Inner Ring Road are witnessing slow movement, resulting in delays of 29 and 27 minutes.

Similarly, the Kukatpally Housing Board – Hitech City Road is experiencing a 16-minute delay, and Gachibowli – Miyapur Road show delays of around 13 and 16 minutes.

Petrol pumps in Hyderabad, and other cities across the country, are experiencing long queues as people rush to fill their vehicle tanks amid fears of a fuel shortage due to truck driver protests against a provision in the new penal law for hit-and-run cases.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, drivers causing a serious road accident by negligent driving and fleeing without informing the police or administration officials could face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.