Hyderabad: Authorities, AIMIM leaders inspect Falaknuma bridge works

Hyderabad: A joint inspection of works pertaining to Falaknuma Rail over Bridge was held on Thursday by the engineers of the south central railway, GMHC, waterworks, and traffic police along with AIMIM party leaders.

AIMIM MLA Mohd Moazam Khan and MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig discussed in length the ongoing works of construction of a parallel bridge next to the existing RoB. The authorities had completed the reconstruction of the first phase of the bridge but works on the parallel bridge are pending.

The GHMC and railways have to do the work in coordination. The work on the tracks will be done by the railways and the remaining by the GHMC.

MLA Moazam Khan said that the inspection of the work was held to understand the ground realities in executing the works and facilitate coordination between different agencies involved in the project.

The authorities assured AIMIM leaders that the work will be sped up and be completed by the end of the year.

The Falaknuma RuB is located on the arterial Charminar to Pahadishareef road. Traffic jams are witnessed on the bridge during the day and evenings when the volume of traffic is high.