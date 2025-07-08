Hyderabad: Authorities neglect Old City religious sites’ cleanliness

Hyderabad: Authorities in the old city have failed to keep the surroundings of religious places clean and tidy.

Take the case of Masjid-e-Syed Ali, situated at Lal Darwaza, Gowlipura. Despite its significance, garbage is dumped daily right beside the mosque, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not taken adequate measures to clear the waste promptly or install barriers to prevent further dumping.

“A handful of people visit the mosque daily for prayers, but they face significant difficulties entering and attending prayers due to the filth,” said Mohd Shukoor, a regular visitor.

The mosque is located in an area dominated by the majority community, leaving worshippers hesitant to voice complaints—either publicly or with the GHMC—for fear of unrest. “The police and GHMC must recognize the sensitivity of the issue and take immediate action,” urged Jameel, another worshipper.

While regular devotees continue visiting the mosque, Fridays see a notably larger crowd.

Residents have demanded that the GHMC place garbage bins at a distance from the mosque to prevent dumping near its gates. “The GHMC should install green curtains and warning signboards to deter littering,” suggested another visitor.