Hyderabad: Auto driver gets 20 years jail in Rajendranagar POCSO Case

Hyderabad: A fast-track court for child-related offences on Wednesday, May 27, sentenced a 46-year-old auto driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a child sexual assault case reported in Rajendranagar in 2020.

The convict, identified as Syed Yousuf, was also fined Rs 50,000 by the court. In addition, the court directed that Rs 3 lakh be paid as compensation to the four-year-old survivor.

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According to police, the incident took place in 2020 when Yousuf allegedly took the child and her sister in his autorickshaw and sexually assaulted the minor girl.

Following investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the accused, leading to his conviction by the fast track court.