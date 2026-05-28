Hyderabad: Auto driver gets 20 years jail in Rajendranagar POCSO Case

The court also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine and awarded Rs 3 lakh compensation to the four-year-old survivor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th May 2026 7:51 am IST
Representational Image of handcuffs hanging from jail
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fast-track court for child-related offences on Wednesday, May 27, sentenced a 46-year-old auto driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a child sexual assault case reported in Rajendranagar in 2020.

The convict, identified as Syed Yousuf, was also fined Rs 50,000 by the court. In addition, the court directed that Rs 3 lakh be paid as compensation to the four-year-old survivor.

According to police, the incident took place in 2020 when Yousuf allegedly took the child and her sister in his autorickshaw and sexually assaulted the minor girl.

Subhan Bakery

Following investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the accused, leading to his conviction by the fast track court.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th May 2026 7:51 am IST

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