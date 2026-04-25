Hyderabad auto drivers protest against district autos in city, raise slogans against CM

Hyderabad: A day after TGSRTC called off their strike, auto drivers in Hyderabad took to the roads on Saturday, April 25, protesting against autos from other districts plying in the city.

The protest was held at Mauzzam Jahi Market (MJ Market), where the auto drivers raised slogans such as “CM Down Down,” “Humari mangein poori karo (Fulfil our demands)” and “District walon band karo (District drivers must stop).”

They sought a ban on district autos. stating the rules prevent autos registered in districts from plying in Hyderabad.

Auto drivers in Hyderabad staged a protest at MJ Market crossroads after the bus strike was called off, citing livelihood concerns. Large crowds blocked key roads, causing heavy traffic congestion during peak hours.



Police stepped in to manage the situation and divert vehicles,… pic.twitter.com/cvOGXmfxv7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 25, 2026

They claimed that the registration fee in the city is higher than that in the districts. The auto drivers’ unions also called for a revision of fares and fulfilment of the promises made by the Congress before the Telangana Assembly elections.

As the traffic came to a standstill, police intervened to divert commuters to alternate routes.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jahangir, an auto driver from Amberpet, said, “Usually, drivers from other districts do not know Hyderabad’s streets. They join cab aggregators, auto services like Ola, Uber, Rapido and others. These services provide training in Google Maps. So they do not face problems.”

He said that autos belonging to Hyderabad City can be identified by serial numbers 9-13. “Autos in Hyderabad use numbers 9,10, 11, 12 and 13. The rest are from other districts.”

Jahangir claimed that free bus rides for women are one of the major reasons why autos from other districts are coming to Hyderabad. “An auto in Hyderabad costs Rs 5 lakh, and permits cost Rs 2 lakh. If we do not get sufficient rides, how are we supposed to survive?”

He urged the transport department to increase fares since the fuel prices have increased over the last month.

Shaik Abdul Raheem, another auto driver and a resident of Malakpet, said, “It is not just drivers from other districts, even aggregator companies are taking commission, which leaves us with little money.”

The prices of gas have shot up from Rs 52 -125, further increasing our problems.