Hyderabad: Auto drivers strike from April 11

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers JAC has announced indefinite Auto Bandh in the city from April 11 in protest against the Central Government’s Orders to collect Rs 50 penalty each day demanding settlement of Auto Fitness Renewal and demanding settlement of Auto Drivers other reasonable grievances.

The JAC also strongly condemned the Central Government for the hike in the LPG per litre cost from Rs 65.96 paise to Rs 74.92 with effect from April 1.

Addressing media persons, Mohammed Amanullah Khan, Convener, urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to come to the rescue of the poor auto drivers by using the State powers and set aside the Centre’s orders in this direction. Earlier, he thanked the Chief Minister for granting 75 per cent discount in the traffic police pending challans and for extending 15 days time up to April 15 to pay the challans at the discount rate.

He also requested the Chief Minister to invite auto drivers’ representatives to Pragathi Bhavan and to have meals with them just like he did with the TSRTC workers in the past and settle Auto Drivers Reasonable issues and avert their proposed indefinite auto bandh in the city from April 11.