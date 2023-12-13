Hyderabad: Automobile thief arrested; 2 autos, 2 bikes recovered

The arrested person, 25-year-old N Sai Kumar is a resident of M S Maqtha and moved around isolated places and stole away the vehicles after breaking the handle lock, V Bal Gopal, SHO Khairatabad said.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th December 2023 9:47 pm IST
Six gamblers were caught in Jakkaloddi village
Representational image

Hyderabad: A property offender who allegedly stole auto-rickshaws and bikes was arrested by the Khairatabad police on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The police recovered two autorickshaws and two bikes from him.

The arrested person, 25-year-old N Sai Kumar is a resident of M S Maqtha and moved around isolated places and stole away the vehicles after breaking the handle lock, V Bal Gopal, SHO Khairatabad said.

MS Education Academy

Sai Kumar is involved in four cases reported at Khairatabad and Panjagutta police stations. Previously, he was arrested by the police for involvement in five cases of theft. He was produced before the court and remanded.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th December 2023 9:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button