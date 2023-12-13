Hyderabad: Automobile thief arrested; 2 autos, 2 bikes recovered

Hyderabad: A property offender who allegedly stole auto-rickshaws and bikes was arrested by the Khairatabad police on Wednesday.

The police recovered two autorickshaws and two bikes from him.

The arrested person, 25-year-old N Sai Kumar is a resident of M S Maqtha and moved around isolated places and stole away the vehicles after breaking the handle lock, V Bal Gopal, SHO Khairatabad said.

Sai Kumar is involved in four cases reported at Khairatabad and Panjagutta police stations. Previously, he was arrested by the police for involvement in five cases of theft. He was produced before the court and remanded.