The accused handed him lemon and ash and told him to visit on the Amavasya and charged Rs 50,000 to perform rituals.

Hyderabad: Ayurvedic doctor in LB Nagar held for practising black magic
Hyderabad: An ayurvedic medical practitioner named Dr Gnaneshwar was booked by the LB Nagar police for allegedly practising black magic to treat his patient.

According to the police, the patient, Karthik aged 32 met Gnaneshwar at his house located at Tarun Enclave, LB Nagar ten days ago.

Karthik, a resident of Vanasthalipuram approached Gnaneshwar for treatment for headache and neuro-related issues.

But the doctor, instead of prescribing a treatment to Karthik, handed him lemon and ash. He also asked him to revisit on the night of Amavasya (new moon) and charged Rs 50,000 to perform rituals.

However, when Karthik felt no benefit from his rituals, he approached the cops and raised a complaint against Gnaneshwar.

The LB Nagar police then registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation.

So far, the cops have conducted searches at the accused’s clinic at LB Nagar and seized hs certificates for verification.

