Hyderabad: Azharuddin promotes harmony at Mahavir Jayanti celebrations

He noted that Lord Mahavir’s life remains a great example of truth, non-violence, and righteous living.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 8:04 pm IST|   Updated: 31st March 2026 8:06 pm IST

Hyderabad: While attending Mahavir Jayanti celebrations at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on Tuesday, March 31, Telangana Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin highlighted the state’s tradition of communal harmony across all religions and castes.

Addressing the gathering, Azharuddin extended greetings to the Jain community and noted that Lord Mahavir’s life remains a great example of truth, non-violence, and righteous living.

“Lord Mahavir taught that true strength lies in self-discipline, kindness, and forgiveness, and that these values are essential for building a peaceful and compassionate society,” he said.

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He appreciated the Jain community for following these principles and contributing to the welfare of society as well.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Jain Seva Sangh, describing it as a respected and longstanding organisation established in 1960 that has continued to serve the society “with a strong spirit of selfless service.”

“The organisation reflects the true principles of ‘Live and Let Live’ and extends support to those in need,” he observed.

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Concluding his speech, he said he felt honoured to be part of such a meaningful and prestigious occasion and thanked the organisers for allowing him to address the gathering.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 8:04 pm IST|   Updated: 31st March 2026 8:06 pm IST

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