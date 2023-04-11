Hyderabad: B Nagya is new Principal Chief Operations Manager at SCR

Hyderabad: B Nagya, a senior railway official from the 1989 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service took charge as Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Central Railway (SCR) at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Monday.

A native of Kodad, Suryapet, Nagya did his B.Tech from NIT-Warangal in Civil Engineering and M.Tech from IIT-Delhi.

He worked as Principal Chief Commercial Manager, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, Chief Freight Transportation Manager (CFTM), Chief Passenger Transportation Manager (CPTM) and Chief Transport Planning Manager (CTPM) on SCR prior to his appointment.

He also has experience working as Chief Freight Transportation Manager (CFTM) on South Western Railway.

During his Railway service, he discharged deputation to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) as executive director of the coal movement for nearly 5 years.