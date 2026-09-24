Hyderabad B Tech student held for burglary in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A B.Tech graduate with an unusual travel trail has been arrested by Wilson Garden police for allegedly committing more than 30 house burglaries across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, Vinod Kumar from Hyderabad, allegedly travelled to Bengaluru by flight, committed burglaries and returned by air after completing his operations. Police said he spent the money obtained through theft on a luxurious lifestyle.

The investigation reportedly revealed that Kumar had a criminal history dating back to his college days. He was arrested in a theft case while pursuing his B.Tech degree and remained in prison for about a year. After his release, he worked at a salon.

Police said Kumar subsequently married a Bangladeshi woman he met while working at the salon and shifted to Bangladesh with her. He lived there for nearly nine years and reportedly obtained citizenship.

Investigators further found that Kumar later travelled to Italy and Germany using a forged passport. He worked as a cook in Europe, but eventually returned to India and allegedly resumed his criminal activities.

According to police, Kumar returned to India last year through Nepal using an illegal route. He then began targeting houses in different cities and allegedly travelled extensively to avoid detection.

His movements eventually came under the scanner of the Wilson Garden police. Investigators reportedly found that after committing thefts in Bengaluru, Kumar would travel back by air and transfer or hand over part of the stolen money to his wife, who was staying in Delhi.

Police eventually apprehended him at an airport. His arrest has led investigators to examine his alleged involvement in theft cases registered in several states.

Officials are questioning Kumar to determine the total value of property allegedly stolen and to identify other cases linked to him. The investigation is also focused on his overseas stay, travel documents and alleged interstate criminal network.