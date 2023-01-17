Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay’s son booked for assaulting law student

Hyderabad: The Dundigal police have registered a case against Bandi Sai Bhagirath, the son of Telangana State BJP President Bandi Sanjay, for allegedly assaulting a fellow student at Mahindra University on the city’s outskirts.

A video of the incident, in which Bhagirath is seen allegedly abusing and assaulting another student identified as Sri Ram, went viral on social media, prompting the police to act immediately. The student sustained injuries during the altercation, which reportedly arose from a trivial issue at the university.

Bandi Sanjay’s son, Sai Bhagirath, who is studying law at the same university, is alleged to have not only assaulted the student but also used foul language. The video also depicts Bhagirath allegedly threatening the student, warning him not to reveal the incident to anyone or he would be killed.

Bandi Sanjay’s son has previously been involved in several controversies, including an incident while studying in New Delhi, where he was removed from college for similar behavior.

“We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (Wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Bandi Bhagirath and have begun an investigation based on the evidence collected,” said Inspector P Rama Reddy.