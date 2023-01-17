Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay’s son booked for assaulting law student

Bandi Sanjay's son has previously been involved in several controversies, including an incident while studying in New Delhi, where he was removed from college for similar behavior.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 17th January 2023 10:11 pm IST
Video capture depicts Bandi Sanjay's son Bhagirath allegedly assaulting student at Mahindra University

Hyderabad: The Dundigal police have registered a case against Bandi Sai Bhagirath, the son of Telangana State BJP President Bandi Sanjay, for allegedly assaulting a fellow student at Mahindra University on the city’s outskirts.

A video of the incident, in which Bhagirath is seen allegedly abusing and assaulting another student identified as Sri Ram, went viral on social media, prompting the police to act immediately. The student sustained injuries during the altercation, which reportedly arose from a trivial issue at the university.

Also Read
Kejriwal, Mann arrive in Hyderabad for BRS public meeting

Bandi Sanjay’s son, Sai Bhagirath, who is studying law at the same university, is alleged to have not only assaulted the student but also used foul language. The video also depicts Bhagirath allegedly threatening the student, warning him not to reveal the incident to anyone or he would be killed.

Bandi Sanjay’s son has previously been involved in several controversies, including an incident while studying in New Delhi, where he was removed from college for similar behavior.

“We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (Wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Bandi Bhagirath and have begun an investigation based on the evidence collected,” said Inspector P Rama Reddy.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button