Kejriwal, Mann arrive in Hyderabad for BRS public meeting

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann arrived here on Tuesday to attend a public meeting to be organised by ruling BRS at Khammam town tomorrow.

Kejriwal and Mann were received at the Begumpet airport here this evening by Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, official sources said.

Along with the two AAP leaders, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI General Secretary D Raja and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav would attend the BRS meet to be held at Khammam, about 200 kms from here, on Wednesday.

The meeting assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS and also because leaders of different opposition parties — BRS, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the Left — would be seen together.

Home Minister Mohammed @mahmoodalitrs receives Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal and Punjab CM @BhagwantMann at Begumpet airport ahead of BRS' public meet in Khammam tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/IUIjwPj7Ov — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 17, 2023

BRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and the visiting leaders would on Wednesday go to the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri near Hyderabad which has been renovated on a grand scale by the state government, before proceeding to Khammam.

At Khammam, they would attend the launch of the second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’, the Telangana government’s eye screening programme, before taking part in the public meeting, BRS sources said.