‘BRS failed Khammam’, says Sharmila in letter to CM KCR ahead of public meet

Hyderabad: The YSR Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack against KCR and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, for choosing the much-neglected Khammam district for the party’s national-level meeting on Wednesday.

Shooting a letter to the media that listed out his false promises, lies and other failures affecting the united district, YS Sharmila said that KCR did not have any moral ground to choose the district as the venue.

“It is very clear that having failed Khammam on every front in the last nine years, KCR suddenly woke up to project yet another dishonest impression that he cares for and respects the district. But the people of Telangana are very well aware of this perpetual peddling of lies by him. He has to ask himself if he has the moral right to sound his BRS war cry from a district that bore the brunt of his stepmotherly attention,” she states.

In the letter, Sharmila stated that Khammam was famed for its political and cultural consciousness and this was the reason why the erstwhile TRS received a royal drubbing in the previous elections there. “It is your utter disregard that pushed Khammam into more despair and regression. The result – incomplete irrigation projects, apathy towards spiritual and religious abodes, and uncanny recklessness in dealing with floods, the list is long enough to kill the potential of the united district,” she added.

On the occasion, she released a letter that presented a list of 10 prominent instances of KCR’s failures towards the district. “On behalf of the people of Khammam, we, the YSR Telangana Party demand that you address these concerns before you begin your march towards the meeting,” she demanded strongly.

Sharmila’s accusations on KCR:

1) Why didn’t you wage a prolonged war against the merger of seven mandals with Andhra Pradesh? Why doesn’t your government take up seriously the issue of the five villages near Bhadrachalam that are desperate to get merged back into Telangana for administrative convenience?

2) After seven years and lots of announcements and hype, why is the Sitarama Project not yet complete? Where have the 13000-odd crore rupees gone?

3) Way back in April 2016, KCR announced that the Bhadrachalam temple would be developed with Rs 100 crores. Seven years and why is the sacred abode neglected?

4) Why were there no repairs to sluices and why was there such a terrible and inhuman apathy towards flood relief and compensation, last year that saw deadly floods wreak havoc in the district?

5) Where is the Rs 1000 crore promised for Bhadrachalam protection? Why is it that there is no progress in the works?

6) Why are Podu farmers in Khammam district agitated most? What is bothering them? Why did you fail to address the issue of the district with a significant ST population, where close to 18300 applications were submitted against 157530 acres of forest land, roughly 15 percent of the district area?

7) When will the passing of buck drama between BRS and BJP with respect to the privatization of Singareni end?

8) A large number of district farmers are also facing issues with the Dharani portal. Over 22000 acres have been rejected for claims, during the survey, which is a huge figure. What is your government doing?

9) What is your stand on the power subsidies for the world-famous granite industry, which sees the worst-ever crisis, thanks to your inefficient rule?

10) Why is there an increasing number of mirchi farmer suicides in the district?

Sharmila demanded that KCR renders an apology and an explanation to the people of the district, before he steps on Khammam soil for his ambitious meeting.