Hyderabad-based ATL supplied key components to ISRO PSLV

New Delhi: As ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) placed seven Singaporean satellites in orbits, Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies contributed a range of components that made the spaceflight a success.

Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL) supplied avionics packages and power systems for the PSLV, which had its 56th launch on Sunday and was also responsible for the sub-assembly integration of ISRO’s warhorse rocket.

“This accomplishment stands as a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication in contributing to the success of India’s space missions,” Subba Rao Pavuluri, founder and chairman-cum-managing director of ATL said.

ATL contributed to the PSLV-C56 launch vehicle in the realisation of many of the avionics packages, including navigation interface modules, inertial sensing units, intra-module harness, control electronics, pyro control systems, tracking transponder, and power systems.

Pavuluri said ATL took great pride in its role as the integrator of PSLV sub-assemblies.

“As the sole firm entrusted with the crucial task of sub-assembly integration for PSLVs, we have successfully completed this intricate process for five PSLV missions, including PSLV-C56,” he said.

ATL has been manufacturing various electronics as well as mechanical sub-systems for ISRO’s launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft payloads, and ground systems.

It also provides geospatial data and services for a host of multi-sectoral developmental projects in the country.

ATL has also been manufacturing critical aerospace sub-systems for India’s strategic sector and in the areas of electronics and mechanical subsystems, such as avionics packages, sensors, communication systems, sophisticated flight systems and so on, a company statement said.

The company has exclusive facilities at Thiruvananthapuram for supporting ISRO in the fabrication, assembly, testing and supply of sophisticated electronic packages, computer systems and various sub-systems for launch vehicles and integrating of launch vehicles.