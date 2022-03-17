Hyderabad-based company creates Holi colours from flower waste

Hyderabad: With Holi around the corner, city-based organisation Holy Waste is creating organic colours from flower waste, to address the need for organic colours.

Holy Waste is a branch of a firm named Oorvi Sustainable Concepts private limited which was co-founded by Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs Maya Vivek and Minal Dalmia in the year 2019.

Speaking to Siasat.com Holy Waste Co-founder and director Maya Vivek said, “The idea of Holy Waste emerged in 2019 when we were training at the Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University’s a- IDEA NAARM fellowship program.”

Maya further stressed on the need for organic colours which prompted Holy Waste to collect leftover flowers from places of worship, function halls, and other such places where large flower waste would be generated.

She went on to say that the technical know-how gained during the fellowship program helped them extract colours from flowers, adding that these sold in open markets as a pilot project in 2020. 40 kgs of the product named Holy Colours were sold in the year 2021.

The Holy Waste cofounder further said that Holy Colours is fast selling, and the last few batches are available in Q Mart at Gachchibowli. She further said that other products by the company are available on the website https://oorvi.org/holy-waste/