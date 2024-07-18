Hyderabad-based company develops first-ever cold fusion product to help generate clean energy

Hyderabad-based startup, HYLENR has developed the world’s first cold fusion technology product that helps generate clean energy with multiple applications in industrial and consumer sectors.

The India-patented product uses Low Energy Nuclear Reactor Technology (LENR). The LENR reactor which generates excess heat using low-energy nuclear reactions was unveiled on Wednesday (July 17) at the T Hub by M Srinivasa Rao, CEO of the T Hub, and the team of HYLENR.

In the demonstration to media persons, the startup team showed that the reactor can produce 150 watts of clean energy from 100 watts of electrical input. “The LENR reactor does not use or emit any nuclear waste and no radioactive material is used. It’s safe too”, said Siddhartha Duriarajan, CEO of HYLENR.

The objective of the company is to integrate LENR with existing power generation systems to enhance efficiency and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources. It will also help in amplifying electricity generation from renewable and non-renewable sources, space applications, etc., to ultimately increase power output by 2.5 times to the input.

HYLENR Founder and CEO explaining the cold fusion technology to T-HUB CEO

LENR is also known as ‘Cold Fusion’. The startup uses milligrams of hydrogen and small volumes of electricity to generate excess heat through the fusion process. “This technology has the potential to be a game changer in power generation,” says Dr Prahlada Ramarao, Chief Innovation Officer of HYLENR and a former distinguished scientist of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).

“More than 10 years of research has gone into developing the technology. The startup has its advanced R&D facilities in T Hub. One more development centre is located in the Electronic City in Bengaluru,” said Siddhartha.

The company has formulated two revenue models targeting sectors like space, logistics, railways, shipping etc., and consumer products from the simple iron box, induction devices, room heaters, etc., explained Siddhartha.

The HYLENR’s reactor is a promising alternative for power generation for space applications, steam generation for multiple applications, room heating across cold regions globally, and induction heating for domestic and industrial requirements. The company’s devices decrease the risk profile for space missions.

The startup is seeking investments to further accelerate production, scale up, and improve efficiency, R&D, and business development. The estimated market for global small modular reactors is pegged at $ 8.06 billion.